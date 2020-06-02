Shares of Axis Bank were up +2.04% at 14:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +2.04% higher at ₹404.95, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,14,275.49 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, BANKBARODA fell 0.82%, and PNB rose 0.68%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 2.52% to ₹406.85, after opening at ₹396.75. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹396.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹391.85 to ₹406.85 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹424.70 while in the last week, between ₹341.80 to ₹409.35. 11.66 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

