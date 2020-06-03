Shares of Axis Bank were up +4.11% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +4.11% higher at ₹426.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,20,427.37 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, BANKBARODA rose 3.21%, and PNB rose 4.44%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 4.73% to ₹429.30, after opening at ₹420.00. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹409.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹420.00 to ₹429.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹429.30 while in the last week, between ₹375.35 to ₹429.30. 4.22 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

