Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Axis Bank share price up 4.11% at 10:35 today
Shares of Axis Bank were up +4.11% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Axis Bank share price up 4.11% at 10:35 today

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%

Shares of Axis Bank were up +4.11% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +4.11% higher at 426.75, giving it a market capitalization of 1,20,427.37 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Shares of Axis Bank were up +4.11% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +4.11% higher at 426.75, giving it a market capitalization of 1,20,427.37 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, BANKBARODA rose 3.21%, and PNB rose 4.44%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 4.73% to 429.30, after opening at 420.00. Axis Bank shares had closed at 409.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 420.00 to 429.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of 826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of 285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of 333.05 to 429.30 while in the last week, between 375.35 to 429.30. 4.22 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of 16234.11 crore and losses of 1387.78 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated