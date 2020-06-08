Shares of Axis Bank were up +5.41% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +5.41% higher at ₹427.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,20,610.80 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.52% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.56%, BANKBARODA rose 2.04%, and PNB rose 0.89%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 5.86% to ₹429.20, after opening at ₹414.10. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹405.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹414.10 to ₹429.20 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹822.9 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹431.95 while in the last week, between ₹390.60 to ₹431.95. 4.93 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via