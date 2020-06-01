Shares of Axis Bank were up +6.29% at 09:38 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +6.29% higher at ₹407.30, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,14,938.65 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +2.61% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 3.8%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 4.49%, BANKBARODA rose 4.24%, and PNB rose 4.47%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 6.73% to ₹409.00, after opening at ₹395.00. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹383.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹393.00 to ₹409.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹462.00 while in the last week, between ₹336.50 to ₹409.00. 3.44 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via