AXIS BANK share price up 6.29% at 09:38 today

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹462.00 while in the last week, between ₹336.50 to ₹409.00. 3.44 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.