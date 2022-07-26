Axis Bank shares: Brokerages see up to 40% upside, bullish post Q1 results2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:20 AM IST
- Axis Bank is Ambit's top stock pick in banking space
Listen to this article
Shares of Axis Bank plunged nearly 2% in Tuesday's opening deals to ₹717 apiece on the BSE after the bank reported Q1FY23 results on Monday post market hours. Axis Bank's net profit nearly doubled to ₹4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans as compared to ₹2,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.