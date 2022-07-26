Axis Bank shares: Brokerages see up to 40% upside, bullish post Q1 results

"We believe Axis Bank is structurally improving on credit under-writing and operating parameters due to its investments in distribution, manpower and technology over last few years. Rising share of retail/rural/SME loans and improving quality of deposits would narrow the gap with peers on NIM/PPOP/RoE. We expect 25% EPS CAGR over FY22-25 with 15.7% RoE in FY24/FY25. Axis Bank is our top pick in banks," said brokerage Ambit while maintaining Buy rating on the bank stock with target price of ₹1,003, implying about 40% upside from current level.