Axis Bank shares climb to life-time high. Is more steam left?2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- Axis Bank shares have immediate support placed at ₹930 apiece levels, say experts
Stock market today: Continuing its bull trend, Axis Bank share price today ascended to a fresh high of ₹970 apiece on NSE. Axis Bank shares today opened downside but soon attracted buying interest and went on to hit intraday high of ₹970 on NSE, logging near 1 per cent appreciation from its Tuesday close of ₹962.30 on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started