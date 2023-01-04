Axis Bank shares climb to life-time high. Is more steam left?

Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "One of the major triggers for Indian banking segment is large corporates coming back to Indian banking system for credit line. This has happened because of the overseas lending becoming dearer after ease in dollar index. So, large corporates are coming back to Indian bank to Indian banks for credit line and this is going to improve margins of Indian banks as well. As Axis Bank has exposure in corporate lending as well, so this is going to work in favour of the private lender in near to medium term. So, market is expecting Axis Bank share price rally to further continue."