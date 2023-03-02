Axis Bank shares: What Citibank India's acquisition means for the stock? Should you buy?
- Axis Bank has completed acquisition of Citi's India consumer/ wealth business from 1 March 2023
Axis Bank has completed acquisition of Citi's India consumer/ wealth business from Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 for ₹11,603 crore, marginally lower than what was announced in March 2022. The deal will be funded through internal accruals, and the CEO reiterated that there are no plans to raise capital in the near future.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×