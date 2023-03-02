“While upfront merger costs are high, sustainable RoE from the Citi portfolio would be higher than AXIS’s standalone RoE. The Citi acquisition will strengthen AXIS’s growth journey by enhancing its deposit, credit card and wealth franchise and giving it access to salary accounts of 1,600 corporates, which would serve as an easy base to cross-sell Axis products," said Nuvama Research who in light of the value-accreting deal and improving standalone financials of Axis Bank has reiterated ‘BUY’ rating with target price of ₹1,150.