Jefferies sees big upside in Axis Bank shares, says valuation gap with ICICI Bank to narrow1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 09:41 AM IST
- Valuation discount of 40% to ICICI Bank should narrow a bit, said Jefferies in a note on Axis Bank
Axis Bank emphasized at its Analyst Day that investment in digital platforms is helping engage with customers across life-cycle, boosting cross-sell. With the Citi & Flipkart partnership, it will be among the top credit card platforms & is deepening SME engagement, highlighted global brokerage Jefferies in a note.