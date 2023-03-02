Axis Bank shares may give 30% return in long term, says Prabhudas Lilladher
- Axis Bank share price may go up to ₹1,100 per share levels in long term, says Prabhudas Lilladher report
Axis Bank shares have been in base building mode after ushering in new year 2023. In YTD time, Axis Bank share price has slipped from around ₹942 per share to ₹845 per share levels, logging more than 10 per cent loss in 2023. However, Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Axis Bank shares are out of base building mode and it is well set to surge up to ₹1,100 apiece levels in long term, delivering to the tune of 30 per cent return to its positional shareholders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×