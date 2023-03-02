Axis Bank shares may give 30% return in long term, says Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage went on to add that due to Axis Citi deal, Q4FY23 P&L would be charged with: (i) goodwill amortization (below the line) (ii) alignment to a more conservative provision policy of AXSB (iii) transitions cost, banker fees, duties/taxes. Adjusted for goodwill, Q4FY23E PAT could reduce by Rs39bn. Steady state PAT for CITI business is Rs8.0-8.4bn, during transitory period of 18 months, majority of integration cost of Rs15bn will be spread linearly. After integration, bank expects opex optimization of 30-40% led by leverage benefits from cross sell and technology. Hence acquisition is expected to turn profitable from H2FY25E. For FY24/25E, we see a ₹2bn/Rs3bn loss/profit for CITI and accordingly our AXSB PAT estimates are changed by -1%/+1%.

