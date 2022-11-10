Axis Bank shares slip 3% as govt to sell 1.55% stake via OFS

Axis Bank shares slip 3% as govt to sell 1.55% stake via OFS2 min read . 12:10 PM IST
- Only non-retail investors will bid on the first day of the OFS in Axis Bank, while retail investors will bid on Friday
Mumbai: Shares of Axis Bank traded 3.14% lower on the first day of the government’s offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.55% stake in the lender via Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
Mumbai: Shares of Axis Bank traded 3.14% lower on the first day of the government’s offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.55% stake in the lender via Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
Axis Bank was currently around ₹846 apiece against its previous close of ₹874. The delivery to traded volume stood at 65% with 44.9 lakh shares of the 69 lakh shares changing hands so far.
Axis Bank was currently around ₹846 apiece against its previous close of ₹874. The delivery to traded volume stood at 65% with 44.9 lakh shares of the 69 lakh shares changing hands so far.
SUUTI will sell 4.65 crore shares in the private lender at ₹830.63 apiece, amounting to 1.55% stake over November 10-11, thus exiting the bank completely.
The sale at that price will fetch ₹3208.5 crore for the government. Only non-retail investors will bid on the first day of the OFS. Retail investors will bid on Friday.
Only registered mutual funds and insurance companies shall be allocated more than 25% of the OFS.
The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.
Recently, US PE company Bain Capital sold half a percent stake in Axis for ₹1487 crore through an open market transaction.
Axis Bank rose 48% from a 52-week low of ₹618.25 on June 23 this year to hit a high of ₹919.95 on October 27, outperforming the Bank Nifty which rose by 27% between high and low over the same period.
Axis reported a strong second quarter performance with net profit rising 70% year on year to ₹53.30 billion driven by lower provisions.
Assigning a buy rating on Axis with a price target of ₹1005, LKP Securities noted, “QFY23 marks the manifestation of sequentially higher NII (Rs104bn; 17% YoY and 6% QoQ) and 30% sequential increase in net profit at Rs53bn."
“The future outlook of asset quality is at manageable level as the strong standard asset coverage (1.4% of gross loans) is likely to absorb delinquencies from restructuring. In view of adequate covid buffer, glimpse of growth rejuvenation and manageable restructuring pool, we recommend a BUY," added LKP Securities.
The range for the stock in the current month is ₹800-900, accordingto to the sell positions of options traders.