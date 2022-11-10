Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Axis Bank shares slip 3% as govt to sell 1.55% stake via OFS

Axis Bank shares slip 3% as govt to sell 1.55% stake via OFS

2 min read . 12:10 PM ISTRam Sahgal
SUUTI will sell 4.65 crore shares in Axis Bank at 830.63 apiece

  • Only non-retail investors will bid on the first day of the OFS in Axis Bank, while retail investors will bid on Friday

Mumbai: Shares of Axis Bank traded 3.14% lower on the first day of the government’s offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.55% stake in the lender via Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

Mumbai: Shares of Axis Bank traded 3.14% lower on the first day of the government’s offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.55% stake in the lender via Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

Axis Bank was currently around 846 apiece against its previous close of 874. The delivery to traded volume stood at 65% with 44.9 lakh shares of the 69 lakh shares changing hands so far.

Axis Bank was currently around 846 apiece against its previous close of 874. The delivery to traded volume stood at 65% with 44.9 lakh shares of the 69 lakh shares changing hands so far.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

SUUTI will sell 4.65 crore shares in the private lender at 830.63 apiece, amounting to 1.55% stake over November 10-11, thus exiting the bank completely.

The sale at that price will fetch 3208.5 crore for the government. Only non-retail investors will bid on the first day of the OFS. Retail investors will bid on Friday.

Only registered mutual funds and insurance companies shall be allocated more than 25% of the OFS.

The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.

Recently, US PE company Bain Capital sold half a percent stake in Axis for 1487 crore through an open market transaction.

Axis Bank rose 48% from a 52-week low of 618.25 on June 23 this year to hit a high of 919.95 on October 27, outperforming the Bank Nifty which rose by 27% between high and low over the same period.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Axis reported a strong second quarter performance with net profit rising 70% year on year to 53.30 billion driven by lower provisions.

Assigning a buy rating on Axis with a price target of 1005, LKP Securities noted, “QFY23 marks the manifestation of sequentially higher NII (Rs104bn; 17% YoY and 6% QoQ) and 30% sequential increase in net profit at Rs53bn."

“The future outlook of asset quality is at manageable level as the strong standard asset coverage (1.4% of gross loans) is likely to absorb delinquencies from restructuring. In view of adequate covid buffer, glimpse of growth rejuvenation and manageable restructuring pool, we recommend a BUY," added LKP Securities.

The range for the stock in the current month is 800-900, accordingto to the sell positions of options traders.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP