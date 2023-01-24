Axis Bank shares slip despite strong Q3 earnings. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:19 AM IST
- Axis Bank shares slipped nearly a per cent to ₹925 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals
Axis Bank posted a 62% surge in net profit during the third quarter ended December 2022, benefitting from the higher net interest income, as the private lender's net profit rose to ₹5,853 crore as compared to ₹3,614 crore in the year ago quarter. Shares of Axis Bank slipped nearly a per cent to ₹925 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals.
