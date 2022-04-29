Axis Bank shares tank post Q4 results. Should you buy?

Axis Bank's asset quality trends encouraging and NIM expansion would be key to drive RoEs further up, as per brokerage ICICI Securities. “With cost to assets remaining elevated at 2.3% and continued investment in growth and franchise build-up, management refrained from reiterating its earlier guidance of cost/asset ratio of 2.2% by the exit quarter of FY23. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of ₹1,050," the note stated.

