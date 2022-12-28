Axis Bank shares 'top pick for CY23': Motilal Oswal. Check target price2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM IST
- Axis Bank stock has been an outperformer this year by rallying over 34% during the period
Axis Bank remains focused on building a stronger, consistent, and sustainable franchise and since asset quality issues are now behind, slippages and credit costs should be under control, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal.
