Axis Bank remains focused on building a stronger, consistent, and sustainable franchise and since asset quality issues are now behind, slippages and credit costs should be under control, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal.

Net interest margins (NIMs) have improved significantly and the bank believes that it has sufficient levers in place to offset the rise in deposit costs. While the bank will continue to make investments, it expects to bring down the cost-to-assets ratio to ~2% by FY25-end.

“Loan growth is likely to remain 4-6% higher than the industry growth over the medium term, with an aim to reach a consolidated RoE of 18%. We estimate AXSB to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.8%/16.9%. Axis Bank is our top pick for CY23 with a target price of ₹1,130 apiece. Maintain Buy," the note stated.

Axis Bank remains focused on its articulated strategy of Growth, Profitability, and, Sustainability with an aim to deliver a consolidated RoE of 18% on a sustainable basis. The brokerage house believes that Axis Bank has progressed well over the past few years and has strengthened its balance sheet by making it granular, increasing the mix of retail loans and improving its provision coverage ratio (PCR).

The bank achieved its target of a consolidated RoE of 18% in 2QFY23 and Motilal Oswal believe that it remains on track to deliver a sustainable RoE of 18% over the medium term.

“Axis Bank has progressed well over past few years and has strengthened its balance sheet by making it granular, increasing the mix of retail loans and improving its PCR. As a result, its key metrics such as loan growth, margins and profitability have improved," it highlighted.

The private bank stock has been an outperformer this year by rallying over 34% in 2022 (YTD). After the private lender's Q2 results for the quarter ended September 2022, several broking firms revised the bank’s earnings estimates upwards, as it exceeded expectations on core metrics such as net interest income (NII) and NIM.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test