Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Axis Bank shares 'top pick for CY23': Motilal Oswal. Check target price

Axis Bank remains focused on building a stronger, consistent, and sustainable franchise and since asset quality issues are now behind, slippages and credit costs should be under control, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal. 

Net interest margins (NIMs) have improved significantly and the bank believes that it has sufficient levers in place to offset the rise in deposit costs. While the bank will continue to make investments, it expects to bring down the cost-to-assets ratio to ~2% by FY25-end. 

“Loan growth is likely to remain 4-6% higher than the industry growth over the medium term, with an aim to reach a consolidated RoE of 18%. We estimate AXSB to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.8%/16.9%. Axis Bank is our top pick for CY23 with a target price of 1,130 apiece. Maintain Buy," the note stated.

Axis Bank remains focused on its articulated strategy of Growth, Profitability, and, Sustainability with an aim to deliver a consolidated RoE of 18% on a sustainable basis. The brokerage house believes that Axis Bank has progressed well over the past few years and has strengthened its balance sheet by making it granular, increasing the mix of retail loans and improving its provision coverage ratio (PCR). 

The bank achieved its target of a consolidated RoE of 18% in 2QFY23 and Motilal Oswal believe that it remains on track to deliver a sustainable RoE of 18% over the medium term.

“Axis Bank has progressed well over past few years and has strengthened its balance sheet by making it granular, increasing the mix of retail loans and improving its PCR. As a result, its key metrics such as loan growth, margins and profitability have improved," it highlighted.

The private bank stock has been an outperformer this year by rallying over 34% in 2022 (YTD). After the private lender's Q2 results for the quarter ended September 2022, several broking firms revised the bank’s earnings estimates upwards, as it exceeded expectations on core metrics such as net interest income (NII) and NIM.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout