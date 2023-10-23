Axis Bank suggests this investment strategy for the remainder of 2023
As current valuations offer a limited scope of further expansion, an increase in corporate earnings will be the primary factor that would drive the market returns moving forward, said Axis Bank.
Nifty 50 index breached the psychological 20,000 mark for the first time in mid-September on the back of robust domestic flows and a successful G20 summit, drawing global investor attention. However, Axis Bank sees some consolidation in the second half of FY24 (H2FY24) amid a rise in crude oil prices, higher bond yields, and resurfacing inflationary fears.
