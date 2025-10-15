Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank: Which banking stock to buy ahead of Q2 results?

Q2 results 2025: The earnings season has finally kicked in with more than 200 companies scheduled to release their second quarter results this week. Among banking companies, Axis Bank will be posting its September quarter results on Wednesday, October 15.

Market investors might wonder which banking stock to buy as companies are all set to post their September quarter results in the coming weeks.

Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank: Q1 results comparison Here's Q1 FY26 results comparison between between the three banks -

Axis Bank Axis Bank posted a 3.8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹5,806.14 crore for the June quarter, compared to ₹6,034.64 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit dropped 18 per cent.

Operating profit for the quarter rose 14 per cent YoY to ₹11,515 crore, while core operating profit increased 5 per cent to ₹10,095 crore, according to the company’s press release. Operating expenses were up 2 per cent YoY in Q1FY26.

Net interest income (NII) inched up 0.8 per cent to ₹13,560 crore from ₹13,448 crore a year earlier but declined 2 per cent on a sequential basis.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank posted a 12.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹18,155.21 crore for FY26, compared to ₹16,174.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended June, the private lender reported interest income of ₹77,470 crore, up 6 per cent from ₹73,033 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, its interest expenses increased 6.6 per cent to ₹46,032.23 crore, from ₹43,196 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

IDFC First Bank The private lender posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹462.6 crore for the June quarter, reflecting a 32.07 per cent decline from ₹681 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,933 crore, up from ₹4,695 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.97 per cent, slightly higher than 1.90 per cent a year earlier, with total gross NPAs increasing to ₹4,867 crore from ₹3,904 crore.

Net NPAs also edged up to ₹1,346 crore in Q1 FY2026, compared to ₹1,195 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank: Which bank stock to buy? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Axis Bank stands out with the strongest relative strength.

“The stock is forming a classic cup-and-handle pattern and looks ready to break out above ₹1,200. A preemptive buy near ₹1,175 offers a smart entry for those betting on momentum. A decisive breach above ₹1,200 could open the gates to ₹1,300– ₹1,350 levels,” Jain said.

Jain further said that HDFC and IDFC First may stay range-bound, but Axis has the technical edge. As earnings season kicks in, Axis Bank looks poised to lead the banking pack higher.

