Axis Bank vs Punjab National Bank: Which banking stock should you choose for long term?

Banking stocks are in focus after Nifty Bank hit a record high in trade today (December 15) on the back of overall positive market sentiment. The US Fed maintaining interest rate in the last policy meeting of 2023 as well as signaling rate cuts in 2024 led to a surge in the market. Moreover, the continuous foreign investor inflow, RBI holding rates, GDP growth coming better than expected in the September quarter as well as the improving global macros have also been aiding the sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Can Bank Nifty index climb to 50K in current Santa rally in stock market? The Indian banks delivered healthy earnings during the second quarter of FY24, but the performance was marked by slowing momentum. The lenders reported net profit growth of 33 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by a reduction in credit costs. Analysts believe the lenders are entering a period of low revenue growth for H2FY24 as the cost of funds is yet to peak for all players.

Asset quality is unlikely to be a concern for most banks in the medium term unless there is a sharp macroeconomic downturn—a relatively low probability event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid this backdrop, between private sector lender Axis Bank and public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), which one has better long-term investment opportunities?

Stock Price Trend Both Axis Bank and PNB have outperformed the benchmark this year so far. While PNB has performed better, surging over 59 percent in 2023 YTD, Axis Bank has jumped 20 percent. In comparison, the Nifty Bank has added 11 percent and Nifty has advanced 17 percent in this period.

Despite the better performance, PNB has been in the green in only 6 of the 12 months this year versus Axis's 8 months of positive returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB surged the most in September, up 27.3 percent and shed the most in February, down 9.7 percent. Axis Bank, on the other hand, has gained the most in November, up 9.4 percent and lost the most in October, down 5.3 percent.

Just in December, PNB has soared almost 16 percent as compared to a 4.3 percent rise in Axis.

Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, PNB has rallied almost 52 percent whereas Axis Bank surging over 19 percent as against an over 8 percent gain in Nifty Bank and over 12 percent increase in Nifty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB hit its 52-week high of ₹91.81 in today's session (December 15). It has now advanced over 105 percent from its 52-week low of ₹44.41, hit on March 28, 2023.

Read here: PNB market cap surpasses ₹ 1 lakh crore; third PSU bank to achieve feat On the other hand, Axis Bank hit its record high of ₹1,151.50 earlier this month on December 5, 2023. Currently trading at ₹1,120, it has advanced over 37 percent from its 52-week low of ₹814.25, hit on March 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the long term, 3 years as well, PNB has emerged as the winner. The stock has given multibagger returns, skyrocketing over 123 percent while Axis Bank has rallied around 85 percent. In comparison, the Bank Nifty and Nifty increased by 55 percent and 56 percent, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings In the September quarter, private lender Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹5,863 crore, registering a 10 percent YoY growth, while net interest income (NII) rose 18.9 percent to ₹12,314.56 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter increased by 1 basis point sequentially and 15 basis points YoY to 4.11 percent.

Axis Bank's asset quality improved sequentially. For the quarter ended September, gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at ₹16,756.7 crore vs ₹18,158.2 crore, down 7.7 percent. Net NPA came in at ₹3,441.3 crore, down 7.1 percent sequentially.

Meanwhile, the state-run lender PNB posted robust performance for the September quarter (Q2FY24), beating analyst estimates, with a 20 percent YoY and 4.4 percent QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) to ₹9,923 crore in Q2FY24, while the net interest margin (Domestic) came in at 3.24 percent against 3.11 percent in Q2FY23 and 3.21 percent in Q1FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio of the bank dropped to 6.96 percent in Q2FY24 compared to 10.48 percent in Q2FY23, while the net NPA ratio stood at 1.47 percent in Q2FY24, down from 3.80 percent in Q2FY23.

Which lender has better long-term opportunities? Jignesh Shial, Director - Research; Head of BFSI Sector at InCred Capital, likes Axis Bank over PNB. For the long term, our preference remains with Axis Bank over PNB. We like Axis due to its better ROA/ROE structure, better underwriting history, superior technology platform, and well-diversified book.

Axis being a private bank makes a superior ROA of 1.6-1.8 percent over PNB's ROA of 0.6-0.8% which along with superior credit growth than PNB augurs well for long-term wealth creation for investors. Although PNB trades at a lower valuation of 1.4x P/BV against Axis Valuation of 2.5x, we believe this discount of PNB will be sustained in the long term especially when the higher credit growth or the low NPA cycle turns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thus we believe for long-term value creation investors should stick to Axis Bank which has a better ROA/ROE structure, and growth potential and will continue to gain market share from PSBs.

Read here: Nifty Auto vs Nifty Realty: Which sector is a better investment bet for long term? Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, also leans towards Axis Bank. Between the two, we like Axis Bank more. We like the direction and execution of the bank. It is back to reporting 1.8% kinds of ROAs, similar to what it was reporting back in FY12-14. However, the difference this time is the quality of its loan book and liability book has been improved significantly. Thus we are confident in the stability of these numbers. Both the bank stocks have witnessed a good run on a YTD basis; going forward we see Axis Bank having better risk-reward dynamics.

Ajit Kabi, research analyst at LKP Securities, likes both. In calendar year 2023, both Axis Bank and PNB have performed well. Axis Bank and PNB have given YTD returns of 19 percent and 50 percent, respectively. As per as balance sheet growth is concerned, both banks have delivered superlative growth. Asset quality for both banks remains stable. However, the margin compression of Axis Bank remained higher than PNB given lower CDR comfort for PNB. The deposit mobilisation for both the banks will be key monitorable. Factoring lower valuation, PNB would be our preferred choice among PSU banks. Axis Bank would be one of our picks on private banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox, has chosen Axis over PNB. Although PNB’s asset quality has seen significant improvement, it remains weaker as compared to Axis Bank. Additionally, PNB’s return ratios remain subpar to the private lender on account of an increase in the operating cost and higher credit cost incurred by the bank during FY23 and H1FY24. Our pick amongst the two banks is Axis Bank as we expect it to perform well on the NIMs front in the forthcoming quarters due to its focus on premiumisation, which it got from CITI’s customers. Most of the high cost of integration with CITI Bank has been accounted for by the private lender in H1FY24 and we believe that the bank’s profitability will deliver double-digit growth in the future.

Read here: InCred raises FY24 Nifty target to 23,191; lists 6 key reasons Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research, PMS, suggests choosing between PNB and Axis Bank based on individual risk appetite. Deciding between PNB and Axis Bank for long term hinges on your risk appetite. PNB, anchored by the government, boasts wider reach and potentially higher deposit rates, but its slower digital adoption and lower financial returns raise concerns. Axis Bank, with its digital edge and higher profitability, appeals to growth seekers, but its limited rural presence and higher fees require consideration.

Overall, Axis Bank emerges as the favored choice among the experts, driven by its robust financial metrics and growth potential. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.