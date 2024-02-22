Axis picks Coforge, Persistent Systems, and KPIT Tech in IT space post Q3 results
The Indian IT services industry is facing near-term challenges due to the economic slowdown and weaker macroeconomic outlook. However, its long-term outlook remains robust with the economy showing signs of recovery, said brokerage house Axis Securities in a recent note. It believes that the said recovery will begin at the start of the new year and FY25 will show strong revenue growth. The brokerage has picked Coforge, Persistent Systems, and KPIT Technologies as its top IT sector picks post the December quarter (Q3FY24) results.
