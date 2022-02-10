Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 459 points on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged in order to support economic growth. In tandem, the Nifty advanced over 120 points. The RBI stuck to its accommodative policy stance, keeping the key lending rate at record lows.

“The markets cheered RBI’s first monetary policy for the calendar year 2022 as it kept key policy rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance. RBI’s continuation of policy support is decoupled from the global central banks, which are adopting policy normalization, citing heightened inflationary pressure. RBI, on the other hand, expects inflation to peak out soon, forecasting lower inflation for FY23 at 4.5% from 5% earlier," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities on MPC announcement.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday projected India's economic growth for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8%, whereas the growth rate for the current financial year is retained at 9.2%. Further, retail inflation for 2022-23 is projected at 4.5%. The governor expects inflation to peak in the current quarter with tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal.

"We expect today’s policy action to continue benefiting interest rate sensitive sectors such as housing, real estate, banking and is positive for stocks such as HDFC, CanFin, Kotak Mahindra, and SBI," Kulkarni said.

RBI’s priority on the growth front is not unwarranted given that on-ground economic recovery has yet to gather momentum and private consumption lags pre-pandemic levels. We believe over the medium term, policy rates are likely to gradually harden, and markets will continue to gauge impact from global policy changes, he added.

