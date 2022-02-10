Axis Securities bullish on these stocks post RBI policy outcome

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday projected India's economic growth for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8%, whereas the growth rate for the current financial year is retained at 9.2%. Further, retail inflation for 2022-23 is projected at 4.5%. The governor expects inflation to peak in the current quarter with tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal.

