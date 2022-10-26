Axis Securities bullish on this cement stock as its preferred pick of the week

Axis Securities bullish on this cement stock as its preferred pick of the week2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
JK Cements Ltd (JKCL), a leading producer of cement in the nation, is a subsidiary of the JK Organization, a multi-sector industrial behemoth. The company has been making cement for more than 40 years. JK Cements is now one of the top cement producers in the nation with an established capacity for grey cement of 14.7 mtpa and white cement and wall putty of 2.8 mtpa. The company is India's second-largest producer of white cement. With a market valuation of ₹20,310.53 Cr, the company is one of India's large-cap cement companies.
The research analysts of the broking company Axis Securities have recommended a Buy for the stock for a target price of ₹2920.
They have said in a note that “JKCL is currently expanding its Grey Cement capacity by 4 mtpa which will get commissioned in Q3FY23 taking the total capacity to 18.7 mtpa. With the coming up of new capacities, the company has the opportunity to capture further market share in demand accretive Central India market with less volatile pricing trajectory. Further it is planning to expand its Grey Cement capacity by another 4 mtpa by setting up units in MP and UP. We expect volume CAGR of 14% over FY21-24E which is significantly higher than the estimated industry growth of 8% CAGR over the same period."
“Housing and Infra which consumes around 80-90 percent of the total Cement produced in the country, will further accelerate the Cement demand as Central govt is very keen on developing the housing (urban & rural, low cost housing), Infra (Rail, Road, Port, Airport, Ropeways) under the various Central govt programs and initiatives. With general election 2024 fast approaching, rising construction activities will fuel the Cement demand moving ahead. We expect the overall Cement demand in the country to grow at a CAGR of 8-9 percent over FY22-FY25. Rising Cement demand will benefit the incumbent like JK Cements," said the analysts.
“White cement and Wall Putty business contributes around 30% of overall revenue with high EBITDA margin ranging between 25-28%. We expect white cement business to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the period FY21-24E . This will help in blended realization to improve from Rs.5700/tonne in FY21 to Rs.6050/tonne in FY24E. We expect overall EBITDA margin to improve from current 17% to 19% in FY24E. With expanded capacity, better pricing increased demand and cooling off in commodity prices we expect JKCL to report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 14%/15%/11% respectively over FY21-FY24E. Stock is currently trading at 16x and12x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA," they have claimed.
The shares of JK Cements Ltd (JKCL) closed today at ₹2,619.00 apiece, down by 2.29% from the previous close of ₹2,680.50. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 141,232 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 95,713 shares.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
