Axis Securities bullish on this cement stock as its preferred pick of the week

They have said in a note that “JKCL is currently expanding its Grey Cement capacity by 4 mtpa which will get commissioned in Q3FY23 taking the total capacity to 18.7 mtpa. With the coming up of new capacities, the company has the opportunity to capture further market share in demand accretive Central India market with less volatile pricing trajectory. Further it is planning to expand its Grey Cement capacity by another 4 mtpa by setting up units in MP and UP. We expect volume CAGR of 14% over FY21-24E which is significantly higher than the estimated industry growth of 8% CAGR over the same period."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}