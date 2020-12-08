Axis Securities initiates coverage on Equitas Small Finance Bank with buy rating

"The 2019 guidelines state that promoter shareholding for first 5 years should be “at a minimum 40%" of paid-up voting equity share capital vs “brought down to 40%" under 2014 guidelines. If this recommendation is accepted without any modification, the 2019 on-tap SFB licensing guidelines would apply to both the banks. We believe this would be positive for both EQSFB and UJSFB as it would imply that the promoter holding should be at a minimum of 40%, which it currently is. Thus the major overhang of reducing the stake to 40%, would be done away with," the report said.