In March 2023, the market witnessed a mixed trend with notable volatility, as the first half of the month, the market was under pressure due to the banking challenges in the US and European markets, said Axis Securities in its report.

However, in the second half, some of the banking challenges got reversed and sentiments revived with the buying seen in the beaten-down stocks.

"On account of this, profit booking was visible in high-beta stocks and the majority of the sectors were in red. However, in the second half, some of the banking challenges got reversed and sentiments revived with the buying seen in the beaten-down stocks. 'Risk on' sentiments were visible in the last one week with buying continued across the sectors," said Axis Securities in its note.

The biggest gainers during the month were commodity, metals, and energy sectors while the profit booking was highest in the IT and auto sectors, according to the report.

“Since 30th Nov’22, all sectors are in red though the fall has been marginal in the Industrials and Staples sectors. In the last one year, all indices have been moving in tandem albeit with divergence continuing in the Small Cap universe. We believe Mid Caps are in a sweet spot of growth, which is moving in line with the Large Caps in the last one year. However, in Small Cap space, we believe it’s going to be a bottom-up play and the earning visibility play in the near term before we witness a broad-based recovery," the report added.

The report marked automobiles sector as ‘overweight’. The automobile sector is witnessing significant demand improvement which is becoming more broad-based on a sequential basis, said the report.

Most categories, except 2Ws,are witnessing traction. In Q3FY23, a volume uptick was visible thanks to the improvement in the overall supply of semiconductors along with a robust order book, especially in the PVs segment.

“Against this backdrop, the long-term outlook for the Auto industry remains positive as domestic demand momentum is likely to sustain. Exports, on the other hand, would still take another 1 or 2 quarters for recovery. We expect new product launches to help drive excitement among buyers with the SUV segment retaining the consumer pulling power," said the report.

“Based on the current development and positive outlook, we continue with our overweight stance on the sector," it added.

The report showed that FY23 is promising for the BFSI sector as most of the Banks/NBFCs under our coverage remain ‘well-placed to capitalize on growth opportunities’. It said that the outlook on the asset-quality front remains encouraging with the expectations of slippages moderating and recoveries remaining healthy, thereby supporting the asset quality improvement across the sector.

The report growth momentum is likely to remain healthy as pick-up visible in the Retail and SME lending seems sustainable. Moreover, corporate loans have also shown sharp improvement.

“Q3FY23 proved to be another robust quarter for the Banking stocks, which was primarily led by improving credit growth, improving asset quality trends, and improving return ratios.We believe with the asset quality pain being largely behind (barring certain segments) and the restructured book behaving fairly well, a ramp-up in credit growth and the ability to maintain margins in an increasing interest rate environment is likely to drive valuations for Banks/NBFCs moving forward. Hence we maintain an overweight stance on the sector," it said.

ICICI Bank Ltd, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd were the top picks of the Axis Securities.

Axis Securities marked IT sector as ‘equal weight’. In its report it IT companies reported a robust performance in FY22 and registered strong broad-based growth, backed by healthy business demand and favourable macros.

The report noted that though the demand is on the rise, supply-side challenges remain a key concern which may restrict revenue growth momentum moving forward, along with higher employee costs may negatively impact the overall operating margins of the companies.

“We foresee a downside risk to current earnings assumptions and hence maintain our Equal-weight stance on the sector," it said.

Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd were the top stock picks in this category.

The report has marked the specialty chemical and telecom under ‘over weight.’

It said that the Specialty Chemicals sector has been one of the sunrise sectors as India has been gaining a global market share in this space by leveraging its capabilities and supply chain realignment from China to India.

“We believe Indian companies would gain further ground as companies reduce their dependence on China after the COVID-19 pandemic and shift their supply chains to India. Apart from the long-term supply chain shift theme, many specialty chemicals form a part of essentials and the facilities have started opening up post-lockdown relaxations. The decline in raw material prices would support margins and reduce working capital needs further. Overall, the Specialty Chemicals industry is likely to continue performing well in the medium term. Keeping this in perspective, we recommend an Over Weight stance on the sector," it said.

For the telecom sector, it said critical sector during the current challenging times to keep businesses up and running. The sector was seeing an improved pricing environment even before the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

The report said that the industry is highly consolidated with two strong and one weak player in the wireless space.

“We recommend an Over Weight stance on the sector," said Axis Securities.