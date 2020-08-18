NEW DELHI : Amid increasing interest from Indian retail investors in the US stock market, Axis Securities today announced the launch of its global investing platform using which one can buy US stocks or invest in theme-based baskets or ETFs.

"India has witnessed a significant increase in demand for international investments, particularly from tech-savvy millennials. With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses," B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said.

He said that through curated investment portfolios, theme-based baskets, and research advisory, investors can seamlessly access global capital markets and build a more powerful, geographically diversified portfolio.

Global investing enables the customers of Axis Securities to invest in US stock markets at zero brokerage charges. With the premium plan, investors can enjoy a host of features such as zero account opening fees, zero brokerage, and one-year free withdrawal benefits, to name a few.

The platform allows one to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock. Through this platform, customers can make and manage investments in more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs. With the additional facility to invest in professionally curated model portfolios and theme-based baskets, retail investors can now participate in global growth stories backed by sound research.





