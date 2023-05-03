Brokerage firm Axis Securities is positive about the Indian market. The brokerage firm expects Nifty to maintain its momentum after a gain of 4 per cent in April and says the current setup is a ‘buy on dips’ market.

The brokerage firm has maintained its Dec 2023 Nifty target at 20,400 in the base case scenario, valuing the index at 20 times on December 2024 earnings, implying an upside of 12 per cent from the current levels (Nifty's May 2 closing of 18,147.65).

In the bull case, Axis values Nifty at 22 times which results in a December 2023 target of 22,500, implying an upside of 24 per cent. In the bear case, Axis values Nifty at 18 times which would translate into a December 2023 target of 18,400, implying an upside of one per cent.

"The Indian economy stands at a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy. We continue to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market, supported by the emerging favourable structure as increasing Capex (capital expenditure) enables banks to improve credit growth," said Axis Securities.

However, the brokerage firm added that while the medium to long-term outlook for the overall market remains positive, we may see volatility in the short run with the market responding in either direction.

Axis pointed out that a strong earnings trajectory continues in the Nifty50 universe and the brokerage firm anticipates Nifty earnings per share (EPS) to post growth of 10 per cent, 16 per cent and 13 per cent in FY23, FY24 and FY25, respectively.

Besides, the brokerage firm pointed out that the current level of the volatility index India VIX is below its long-term average, indicating the market currently being in a neutral zone (neither panic nor exuberance).

Axis said it is a ‘buy on dips’ market and it recommends investors maintain good liquidity (10 per cent) to use such dips in a phased manner and build a position in high-quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months.

Top Picks of Axis for May

The brokerage firm recommends ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Dalmia Bharat, Federal Bank, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland, PNC infra, ITC, Aarti Drugs, Gland Pharma, Mahindra CIE, Praj Industries, CCL Products (India), Polycab India, and Bajaj finance for the month of May.



These stocks can give a double-digit return in the range of 10 per cent to 55 per cent.

View Full Image Axis Securities top picks. (Axis Securities)

The brokerage firm highlighted that its top picks basket delivered impressive returns of 14.4 per cent in the last one year, outperforming the benchmark Nifty by an encouraging margin.

Axis said in April 2023, the basket inched up further by 3.6 per cent while Nifty rose 4 per cent.

Axis claimed its top picks basket has delivered an impressive return of 158 per cent since its inception in May 2020), significantly higher than the 95 per cent return delivered by Nifty50 over the same period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firm. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.