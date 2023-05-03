Axis Securities lists 16 top picks across segments for May with up to 55% potential upside; do you own any?3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Axis Securities is bullish on the Indian market. It has maintained its Dec 2023 Nifty target at 20,400 in the base case scenario, valuing the index at 20 times on December 2024 earnings, implying an upside of 12 per cent from the current levels.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities is positive about the Indian market. The brokerage firm expects Nifty to maintain its momentum after a gain of 4 per cent in April and says the current setup is a ‘buy on dips’ market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×