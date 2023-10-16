Axis Securities picks Minda Corp as top pick of the week; order win, focus on margin among key reasons
The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on Minda Corp with a target price of ₹375, indicating an upside of over 10 percent from its current market price of ₹339.50.
After a 65 percent rise in the last 1 year as well as in 2023 so far, brokerage house Axis Securities has picked Minda Corporation as its top pick of the week. This is on the back of strengthening technical collaborations, focusing on margin expansion and inorganic growth opportunities.
