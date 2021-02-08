Axis Securities raises Nifty target. Here are its top stock picks for this month

Indian stock market benchmark Nifty today closed above the 15,000 level for the first time, when it finished 1.2% higher at 15,115, extending the Budget rally to the sixth day. Meanwhile, Axis Securities has raised its year-end Nifty target to 16,000.

"The Union Budget has been a significant event as it is changing the market structure in favour of capex cycle and BFSI plays. The laggards of the last decade are seeing more traction and could see increased allocation in the forthcoming quarters," the brokerage said in a note.

"Even as sector rotation plays out, valuations across sectors like consumer, IT and pharmaceuticals are likely to sustain while industrials, cement, real estate and BFSI will re-rate. We will be relooking into our earnings projection for Nifty after the quarterly results seasons, meanwhile, we raise our target multiple to 22x on FY23E earnings and target to 16000 for December 2021," it added.

Axis Securities says "the current indicators show a very strong indication of a structural bull market similar to the 2004-2007 cycle. While they say history repeats itself and the current structure has all the markings of the 2004-07 capex cycle but we believe that history more often rhymes than actually repeating. This means, while the capex cycle plays will see ascendance but the structural trends of more digitial adoption, discretionary consumption and formalisation will continue unabated."

ICICI Bank, Manappuram Finance, Canfin Homes, Federal Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages, Relaxo Footwears, Amber Enterprises, NOCIL, Endurance Technologies, Steel Strip Wheels and Lupin, JK Lakshmi Cement are among its top picks for this month.

"The whole industrials cycle has been a major laggard over the whole of last decade. Sectors like Real estate, capital goods, infrastructure, corporate banks and metals have been major underperformers. These sectors have seen significant value destruction also over the decade but 2020 saw significant improvement in these sectors. The structure emerging for these sectors, globally also is a significant positive," the brokerage said.

"The Union Budget with consistent focus on capital spending has provided the further impetus to these sectors. So, expectations are getting built for industrial plays also but industrial cycle pick up takes more time and needs private investment to pick up significantly. This is more likely in FY23, but considering the market liquidity, future growth gets factored into the prices quickly and allocation is likely to tilt towards industrial plays also. "

