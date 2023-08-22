Axis Securities recommends Varun Beverages, ITC, and CCL Products from FMCG sector post Q1 results; here's why4 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Axis Securities reports that FMCG companies have highlighted signs of rural recovery and volume growth during Q1. The stability of raw material pricing has led to sequential improvement in gross margins. Axis Securities' top picks from the sector are Varun Beverages, ITC Ltd, and CCL Products.
Axis Securities Review: The majority of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies during Q1 have highlighted continued signs of rural recovery, boosting volume growth, according to domestic brokerage Axis Securities, following the April-June (Q1FY24) earnings season.
