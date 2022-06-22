Axis Securities sees 55% upside in this banking share. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 12:33 PM IST
- Axis Securities believes that DCB share price may go up to ₹115 per share in long term
DCB share price has been in base building phase since beginning of June 2022. However, the banking stock has given some upside for last few sessions and Axis Bank Securities believe that the banking share may continue to attract buyers' interest on every fall in long term. The brokerage report says that DCB share price may go up to ₹115 apiece levels. DCB share price today is around ₹75 that means the brokerage is expecting around 55 per cent rise in this banking scrip.