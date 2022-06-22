Axis Securities sees 55% upside in this banking share. Should you buy?

Highlighting upon the key financial performance of DCB Bank, Axis Securities research report says, "The bank’s focus on maintaining asset quality and improving collections along with its cautious approach to growth slowed down its disbursements, and consequently growth. However, with macros normalizing, DCB picked up momentum in terms of both advances and deposits. NII growth remained tepid at 6% YoY owing to higher slippages and excess liquidity weighing on yields. However, it was partially offset by a 46bps improvement in CoF owing to a benign interest rate environment. Thus, NIMs remained largely stable at 3.56% in FY22, which were further supported by higher recoveries in Q4FY22. While fee income growth remained healthy at 22% YoY, lower treasury income dented non-interest income which remained flattish YoY."

