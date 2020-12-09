Axis Securities sees an upside of 21% in Wipro share price in 12 months

The IT services major Wipro has decided to give wage hikes to junior employees with effect from January 1, 2021.

Axis Securities sees an upside of 21% in the stock in the coming 12 to 18 months with a target price of ₹432. The brokerage recommends 'Buy' rating. The IT services major Wipro has decided to give wage hikes to junior employees with effect from January 1, 2021. The Bengaluru-based company has also rolled out promotions for high performers for employees in upto a certain band, effective December 1, 2020.

The share of Wipro last closed at ₹363.50 on Tuesday. The company’s stock has rallied about 70% since the appointment of Thierry Delaporte, as its new CEO. The gain in the share price was the highest among India’s four largest outsourcing firms during that period.

The share of Wipro last closed at ₹363.50 on Tuesday. The company's stock has rallied about 70% since the appointment of Thierry Delaporte, as its new CEO. The gain in the share price was the highest among India's four largest outsourcing firms during that period.

Wipro has also announced 100% variable pay linked to business metrics for all employees for both the third quarter (October-December) and fourth quarter (January-March) of financial year 2020-21.

For the second (July-September) quarter as well, the company had paid 100% variable pay.

Like many IT firms, Wipro had deferred annual increments and promotions at the beginning of the fiscal due to the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Wipro won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings on December 2.

In the last one yer, the share has gained 50%. The share is up by 28% in the last three months.