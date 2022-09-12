Axis Securities suggests this AMC stock as its top pick for the week

Axis Securities suggests this AMC stock as its top pick for the week1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
- The brokerage has recommended a Buy rating on the AMC stock with a target price of ₹326 apiece
With Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd's (NAM) rising market share and retail segment, brokerage and research firm Axis Securities believes that the growth will continue as the macroeconomic conditions improve.
With Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd's (NAM) rising market share and retail segment, brokerage and research firm Axis Securities believes that the growth will continue as the macroeconomic conditions improve.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic behind us and the economy reviving to its pre-Covid levels, NAM can now penetrate deeper with its strong distribution network. While rising inflation and interest rate scenarios, volatile markets, and geopolitical pressures are some key challenges for NAM, the long-term prospects of the Indian AMC industry remain intact," the note stated.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic behind us and the economy reviving to its pre-Covid levels, NAM can now penetrate deeper with its strong distribution network. While rising inflation and interest rate scenarios, volatile markets, and geopolitical pressures are some key challenges for NAM, the long-term prospects of the Indian AMC industry remain intact," the note stated.
Sharing it as its top stock pick for the week, the brokerage house has recommended a Buy rating on Nippon Life AMC shares with a target price of ₹326 apiece. The AMC stock is down 16% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Sharing it as its top stock pick for the week, the brokerage house has recommended a Buy rating on Nippon Life AMC shares with a target price of ₹326 apiece. The AMC stock is down 16% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
“This is on account of the industry’s low penetration levels in India vis-à-vis developed countries as well as its play on the financialisation of savings in India. We believe NAM will continue its growth trajectory in the near term by leveraging its robust risk management practices," it added.
“This is on account of the industry’s low penetration levels in India vis-à-vis developed countries as well as its play on the financialisation of savings in India. We believe NAM will continue its growth trajectory in the near term by leveraging its robust risk management practices," it added.
The company has one of the largest market shares in the ETF segment with assets of ₹60,100 crore. It has the largest suite of passive products in the Industry comprising 25 ETF schemes and 6 Index funds.
The company has one of the largest market shares in the ETF segment with assets of ₹60,100 crore. It has the largest suite of passive products in the Industry comprising 25 ETF schemes and 6 Index funds.
NAM successfully launched multiple new funds in this category, indicating its strong commitment to the ‘Investor First’ philosophy. With ~97 Lc folios, NAM has 60% of the industry’s folio market share as of Q1FY23. Moreover, there has been consistent participation of the HNI segment in passive products, indicating its greater adoption by an evolved class of investors, Axis Securities highlighted.
NAM successfully launched multiple new funds in this category, indicating its strong commitment to the ‘Investor First’ philosophy. With ~97 Lc folios, NAM has 60% of the industry’s folio market share as of Q1FY23. Moreover, there has been consistent participation of the HNI segment in passive products, indicating its greater adoption by an evolved class of investors, Axis Securities highlighted.
“With a strong focus on the passive category, we believe NAM to deliver a strong performance moving forward. Additionally, with the company’s increased focus on ETFs, and given that ETFs are low-yield products by design, NAM has focused on rationalizing its cost structure significantly to improve profitability. The management is confident in nullifying the effect of compressed yields with higher operating leverage," it added.
“With a strong focus on the passive category, we believe NAM to deliver a strong performance moving forward. Additionally, with the company’s increased focus on ETFs, and given that ETFs are low-yield products by design, NAM has focused on rationalizing its cost structure significantly to improve profitability. The management is confident in nullifying the effect of compressed yields with higher operating leverage," it added.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.