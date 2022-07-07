The brokerage has maintained its Nifty March 2023 target to 18,400 by valuing it at 20x on FY24 earnings vs. 22x earlier. “We cut the Nifty multiple to accommodate the rising interest rate scenario. We believe, though aggressive policy tightening will help in curbing inflationary pressure, persistently elevated oil and commodity prices would continue to pose challenges to the market multiple in the next few quarters," the note stated.