Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Axis Securities wins the bid to acquire broking accounts of Karvy
It will help broking clients of Karvy to continue access to the securities market. (Pradeep Gaur )
Axis Securities wins the bid to acquire broking accounts of Karvy

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 07:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The transfer will help broking clients of Karvy to continue access to the securities market.

Axis Securities Ltd. has emerged as the successful bidder for trading accounts (broking accounts) held by Karvy with NSE, BSE, and MSE.

"The said transfer of trading accounts is subject to the remittance of the bid amount and submission of the necessary documents in relation thereto," Axis Securities said in a statement.

"Once the process is complete, the customer base of Axis Securities will surge from 2.5 million to over 3.6 million.

The NSE, BSE, and Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) issued circular, dated February 06, 2021, to transfer the Trading, as well as, the demat accounts held by Karvy Stock Broking Limited (Karvy) to another Member/ Participant through a formal bidding process based on laid down eligibility criteria. Axis Securities Limited (a subsidiary of Axis Bank) had participated in the formal bidding process as per the circular.

As the details are awaited, the transfer will help broking clients of Karvy to continue access to the securities market.

They will be able to take the benefit of the robust trading platform of Axis Securities Limited (ASL) and avail various products and services currently enjoyed by around 2.5 million ASL customers

