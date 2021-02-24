Axis Securities wins the bid to acquire broking accounts of Karvy

The NSE, BSE, and Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) issued circular, dated February 06, 2021, to transfer the Trading, as well as, the demat accounts held by Karvy Stock Broking Limited (Karvy) to another Member/ Participant through a formal bidding process based on laid down eligibility criteria. Axis Securities Limited (a subsidiary of Axis Bank) had participated in the formal bidding process as per the circular.

