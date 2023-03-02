Axis shares: Brokerages remain 'long-term positive' on stock, keep target price at ₹1,250 per share
- Axis Bank's shares were trading 1.75 per cent lower at ₹850.10 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The stock rose 2.5 per cent on Wednesday. They have risen about 15 per cent since the deal was announced in 2022
Most brokerages are bullish on Axis Bank Ltd after the private lender completed a deal to buy Citigroup's local consumer and non-banking finance businesses. Axis Bank's shares were trading 1.75 per cent lower at ₹850.10 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The stock rose 2.5 per cent on Wednesday. They have risen about 15 per cent since the deal was announced in 2022.
