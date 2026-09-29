Axiscades Tech share price locked in 10% upper circuit | What’s driving the stock and what lies ahead?

Axiscades Technologies share price hit the 10% upper circuit on Tuesday, 29 September, after a large transaction was reported in the block deal window. According to media reports, this marks the biggest single-day gain for the stock since 1 July 2024.

Around 40.61 lakh shares, representing 9.5% of Axiscades Technologies’ equity, changed hands in the block deal, according to data available on the exchanges. The shares were reportedly transacted at an average price of ₹1,824 apiece, taking the total deal value to around ₹741 crore. The identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Promoters hold 58% stake At the end of the June quarter, Jupiter Capital Pvt. Ltd., the promoter of Axiscades Technologies, held a 58.04% stake in the company, while public shareholders owned 41.97%.

Among public shareholders, mutual funds held 1.45%, while more than 43,000 retail investors with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh collectively held a 20.67% stake. Bodies corporate held another 6.36% stake as of the end of the June quarter.

Axiscades eyes Cloud Wave acquisition The block deal comes a month after Axiscades Technologies said it was evaluating the acquisition of a 90% stake in Cloud Wave for around ₹254 crore. The company also plans to acquire the remaining 10% stake, according to its announcement, as reported.

Axiscades Tech Q1 Results Consolidated revenue from operations, including continuing and discontinued operations, reached a quarterly record of ₹346.7 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 42.2% year-on-year increase and 27% sequential growth.

Revenue from continuing operations stood at ₹183.4 crore. On a like-for-like basis, excluding Add Solutions, which the management plans to exit in FY27, revenue was around ₹181 crore, nearly doubling from approximately ₹90 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, reported profitability remained under pressure. EBITDA stood at ₹27.9 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.1%, compared with ₹34.1 crore and a 14% margin in Q1 FY26. The company reported a loss before tax of ₹11.9 crore and a loss after tax of ₹14.8 crore.

The reported profitability was impacted by several one-off items, including ₹11.56 crore in provisions for receivables, primarily related to an aged defence transaction; a ₹3.50 crore hedge provision under discontinued operations; and ₹21.81 crore in divestment-related exceptional costs under discontinued operations.

What lies ahead? Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said Axiscades Technologies has maintained a strong upward trajectory after consolidating around its 200-day simple moving average near the ₹1,600 level.

The stock subsequently moved higher in a largely linear fashion, trading above key exponential moving averages and previous swing-high resistance, reflecting sustained strength, he said.

Krishan noted that the ₹1,970– ₹1,945 zone could provide support during near-term pullbacks, while the ₹1,840– ₹1,800 range remains a key structural support area. On the upside, the stock could retest the ₹2,170– ₹2,200 zone in the near term, he added. Overall, he maintained a bullish outlook, with declines potentially offering accumulation opportunities.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Axiscades Technologies witnessed a strong gap-up opening, followed by sustained buying, and has also confirmed a rounding-bottom bullish formation. He expects the uptrend to extend towards the ₹2,200 level in the near term, with ₹1,900 emerging as a key support level.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Axiscades Technologies is forming a higher-high, higher-low pattern on the daily chart and is trading well above its key moving averages, indicating a strong underlying trend. The RSI has rebounded from the 60 level, suggesting that bullish momentum remains intact, while the widening DI lines on the ADX indicator, with DI+ comfortably above DI−, indicate strong bullish control, he said.

Shah identified the ₹1,960– ₹1,950 zone as the immediate support area and said the stock could extend its upmove as long as it sustains above this zone.

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