Axita Cotton declares 1:3 bonus shares. Details here
Axita Cotton board will later fix record date for bonus shares, company said in exchange filing
Bonus shares 2023: Small-cap company Axita Cotton Ltd has declared bonus shares for its eligible shareholders. The board of directors of the company considered and approved proposal for bonus shares in its meeting held on Thursday. The company board approved bonus shares in 1:3 ratio, which means one bonus share will be rewarded to its eligible shareholders for every three stocks held on bonus share record date, which will be announced later.
