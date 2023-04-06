Axita Cotton shares rally over 3% after securing order worth ₹26 Cr from Bangladesh2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Axita Cotton Limited operates in the textile industry. It is involved in the manufacture and trade of cotton seed (Kapas), cotton seed oil, cotton cake, etc., as well as the installation of machinery for the production of corn oil
Small-cap firm Axita Cotton Limited operates in the textile industry. It is involved in the manufacture and trade of cotton seed ("Kapas"), cotton seed oil, cotton cake, etc., as well as the installation of machinery for the production of corn oil. Bangladesh has placed a USD 3.28 million (about INR 26.92 crore) order with Axita Cotton Ltd. Also, the firm has recently received orders for Indian raw cotton worth USD 2.71 million (about INR 22.21 crore) from several Bangladeshi spinning mills. As a result, the company's order book as of April 6th, 2023, is currently around USD 60,00,975.64. (INR Approx. 49.20 Crore).
