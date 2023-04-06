Axita Cotton shares rally over 3% after securing order worth 26 Cr from Bangladesh

Throughout the last six years, Axita Cotton Ltd. has been exporting raw cotton and cotton yarns to Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, and several European nations. During this time, the company has developed strong ties with its new customers. The organisation has become one of the chosen suppliers as a result of its dedication to quality, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction. The firm has been able to keep its position as a top maker and exporter of raw cotton because of its commitment to innovation and sustainability.