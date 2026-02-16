Aye Finance share price falls 5% after flat listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Feb 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Aye Finance share price slipped into red after a muted listing on Monday, February 16. Aye Finance share price today fell nearly 5% after the stock listed flat at issue price of 129 apiece on the exchanges.

On the BSE, Aye Finance share price touched an intraday high of 132.75 apiece and an intraday low of 120.60 per share. The market capitalization of the stock was approximately 3,077.40 crores.

On the NSE, Aye Finance share price today hit an intraday high of 133.80 per share, and an intraday low of 120.55 per share.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, highlighted that shares made a flat market debut, indicating neutral investor sentiment and lack of strong listing gains.

According to Nyati, the MSME-focused NBFC continues to offer a structurally strong long-term opportunity, supported by healthy revenue growth of 21.8% YoY in H1 FY26 and strong institutional backing, while the fresh capital raised is expected to support future lending expansion. However, concerns remain due to the sharp 40% YoY decline in net profit, modest IPO subscription of around 97%, and intense competition in the NBFC space.

“The stock currently carries a neutral to slightly cautious bias, and traders should maintain a strict stop loss at 118 for short-term positions while long term traders hold with stop loss of 110,” advised Shivani.

