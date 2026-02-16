Aye Finance share price falls 5% after flat listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Aye Finance share price slipped into red after a muted listing on Monday, February 16. Aye Finance share price today fell nearly 5% after the stock listed flat at issue price of ₹129 apiece on the exchanges.

On the BSE, Aye Finance share price touched an intraday high of ₹132.75 apiece and an intraday low of ₹120.60 per share. The market capitalization of the stock was approximately ₹3,077.40 crores.

On the NSE, Aye Finance share price today hit an intraday high of ₹133.80 per share, and an intraday low of ₹120.55 per share.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, highlighted that shares made a flat market debut, indicating neutral investor sentiment and lack of strong listing gains.

According to Nyati, the MSME-focused NBFC continues to offer a structurally strong long-term opportunity, supported by healthy revenue growth of 21.8% YoY in H1 FY26 and strong institutional backing, while the fresh capital raised is expected to support future lending expansion. However, concerns remain due to the sharp 40% YoY decline in net profit, modest IPO subscription of around 97%, and intense competition in the NBFC space.

“The stock currently carries a neutral to slightly cautious bias, and traders should maintain a strict stop loss at ₹118 for short-term positions while long term traders hold with stop loss of ₹110,” advised Shivani.

