Aye Finance shares crash 8% despite a 144% YoY jump in Q1FY27 profit. Details here

Aye Finance share price crashed almost 8% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 22 July, despite the company reporting a stellar 144% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

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The small-cap NBFC stock opened at ₹191.15 on Wednesday against its previous close of ₹189.60 and crashed 7.6% to an intraday low of ₹175.15 after the company released its Q1FY27 results.

Aye Finance Q1FY27 results In an exchange filing during market hours on 22 July, the company said its June-quarter profit after tax (PAT) grew 144% YoY to ₹74.5 crore from ₹30.6 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting the compounding benefits of scale and tighter risk discipline.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's profit dropped 13.3% from ₹85.91 crore in Q4FY26.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 17.7% YoY but dropped 7.3% QoQ to ₹477.37 crore.

GNPA for the quarter came at 4.49%, and NNPA stood at 1.67%, down 28 bps and 12 bps, respectively, from the previous quarter.

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The company reported six quarters of continuous reduction in credit cost, which stood at 4.01% in Q1FY27, down from 4.30% in Q4FY26. It expects this trend to continue through FY27.

Aye Finance reported a 28% YoY growth in AUM to ₹7,324 crore from ₹5,721 crore, driven by a 38% increase in new customer onboarding, signalling strong demand for credit across our target segment.

Disbursement grew 22% YoY to ₹1,219 crores during the quarter, keeping the company on track for its targeted growth of 25-30% for the year.

The company added 44,736 new borrowers during Q1FY27, reflecting a 38% YoY improvement.

“Our Q1FY27 performance reflects the robustness of our cluster-based underwriting model in serving India's micro-enterprise segment. We delivered 144% improvement in PAT and 28% growth in AUM YoY, with a 29bps reduction in our credit costs," said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance.

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"The improvement in asset quality alongside strong profitable growth demonstrates the management’s philosophy of scaling up with good credit discipline,” Sharma said.

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