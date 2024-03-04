Azad Engineering IPO gives 170% return to allottees in two months of share listing
Azad Engineering IPO was launched in December 2023 at a price band of ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share
Azad Engineering IPO was launched on 20th December 2023 and the book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share. Azad Engineering shares were listed on BSE and NSE on 28th December 2023 at a whopping premium of around 35 percent. However, Azad Engineering share price continues to scale upside after a strong debut on Dalal Street. In nearly two months of share listing, Azad Engineering shares have risen to the tune of 170 percent against the Azad Engineering IPO price band of ₹499 to ₹524 apiece. So, if an allottee had remained invested with this stock despite strong listing gain, the absolute value of one's money would turned 2.7 times their investment amount.
