comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:29:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.00 0.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.90 1.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.45 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 649.40 0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,708.00 0.30%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Azad Engineering share listing: Sachin Tendulkar's 5 crore turns to 31.55 crore in 9-month
Back Back

Azad Engineering share listing: Sachin Tendulkar's ₹5 crore turns to ₹31.55 crore in 9-month

 Asit Manohar

Sachin Tendulakar invested ₹5 crore in Azad Engineering on 6th March 2023

Sachin Tendulkar's net worth surged 6.31 times after Azad Engineering share price listing at ₹720 per share levels on NSE. (Photo: AFP)Premium
Sachin Tendulkar's net worth surged 6.31 times after Azad Engineering share price listing at 720 per share levels on NSE. (Photo: AFP)

Sachin Tendular net worth: Azad Engineering share price today opened on NSE at 720 apiece levels, delivering over 37 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees of its initial public offer. However, one of its ace investors and cricketing icon Saching Tendulkar earned much higher than the allottees becuase he chose to invest in the company nine-month ago in pre-IPO time. As per the information available in DRHP of Azad Engineering IPO, Saching Tendulkar's average cost of one share in the company is around 114.10.

On 6th March 2023, Saching Tendulkar invested 5 crore in Hyderabd-based Azad Engineering Ltd by picking up stake in the company. Following stock split and issuance of bonus shares by the aerospace components and turbines maker company, average cost of share acquisition by Sachin Tendulkar comes at 114.10 per equity share. Sachin owns 4,38,210 shares of the company.

Impact on Sachin Tendulkar's net worth

Sachin Tendulkar owned 4,38,210 Azad Engineering shares in pre-IPO phase by investing 5 crore in the company on 6th March 2023. Today, Azad Engineering shares listed on NSE at 720 apiece levels. This means, with just listing of Azad Engineering share price on NSE, absolute value of Sachin Tendulkar's stock acquisition surged from 114.10 ( 5,00,00,000 / 4,38,210) per share levels to 720 apiece levels. In other words, Sachin Tendulkar's absolute value of 5 crore surged to 31.55 crore [(720/114.10) x 5,00,00,000].

For simple mathematics, Sachin Tendulkar's net worth in Azad Engineering Ltd is listing price of 720 nultiplied by total number of shares owned by Sachin Tendulkar (4,38,210).

Azad Engineering IPO worth 740 crore opened for subscription on 20th December 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of 499 to 524 per equity share. The public issue listed today on BSE and NSE at 710 and 720 per share respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 02:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App