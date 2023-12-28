Azad Engineering share listing: Sachin Tendulkar's ₹5 crore turns to ₹31.55 crore in 9-month
Sachin Tendulakar invested ₹5 crore in Azad Engineering on 6th March 2023
Sachin Tendular net worth: Azad Engineering share price today opened on NSE at ₹720 apiece levels, delivering over 37 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees of its initial public offer. However, one of its ace investors and cricketing icon Saching Tendulkar earned much higher than the allottees becuase he chose to invest in the company nine-month ago in pre-IPO time. As per the information available in DRHP of Azad Engineering IPO, Saching Tendulkar's average cost of one share in the company is around ₹114.10.
